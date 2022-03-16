AP govt. approves 1800 compassionate appointments in APSRTC

Andhra Pradesh Transport Minister Perni Nani revealed on Wednesday that the government would be making compassionate appointments in the APSRTC. He said a total of over 1800 compassionate appointments are vacant and the CM has directed to fill the vacancies in the village and ward secretariats as well as other departments. Speaking on the occasion, he said that 8 lakh litres of oil is being used per month from oil companies for vehicles related to state transport.

The minister said there was a sharp change in the price of oil bought from the RTC centre. He said that the price of oil was up by Rs. 15 in the past and now oil is available at cheaper prices outside. He said the government had decided to buy oil from outside bunkers accordingly to avoid losses. He said it has been able to save Rs. 33.83 crore.

The minister said the tender process for electric buses has beem completed and opined 40 buses would be available soon and the rest would be available in a few more weeks. The minister said electric buses would be diverted from Tirumala Ghat Road, Tirupati to Nellore, Tirupati and Madanapalle first with 25 per cent concession for senior citizens from April 1.