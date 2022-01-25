AP govt. begins process of formation of new districts, likely to issue a notification soon

The process of forming new districts in Andhra Pradesh has begun as per the promise given by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy during the 2019 elections. It is learned that every parliamentary constituency is going to become a single district. However, due to its geographical location, the Araku Parliamentary constituency is likely to be divided into two districts.



A total of 26 districts are to be formed in Andhra Pradesh and a notification on the formation of new districts is likely to be issued on Tuesday or Wednesday. There are currently seven assembly constituencies under each Parliamentary constituency. To this extent, a total of 26 districts are likely to be formed in the state. It seems that all the work in this regard has been completed and the government has taken a clear decision on all the boundaries. Information that there will be minor changes and additions taking into account the geographical conditions.

The YSRCP government has already made it clear that in addition to the existing districts, new districts need to be formed to bring governance closer to the people in line with the growing population. Accordingly, all means are being prepared for this process.





