AP govt. celebrates state formation day, YS Jagan pays tribute to Potti Sriramulu

Andhra Pradesh state formation day celebrations were held grandly at Chief Minister's Camp Office in Tadepalli on Tuesday. Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy received the salute from the police and unfurled the national flag at the CM Camp office in Tadepalli and paid tributes to Potti Sriramulu.



Andhra Pradesh Governor Biswabhushan Harichandan congratulated the people on the occasion. Raj Bhavan issued a statement to this effect on Monday. It is stated that the Andhra Pradesh government is making huge progress in the development process by implementing many welfare programs and initiating pro-poor measures.



In the statement, the governor wished that the government should continue the people-centric approach with the aim of ensuring that the fruits of development reach the last man in the society. People's happiness is the barometer for the success of any government, he said. The governor said that he wants all the programs undertaken by the government to achieve more success.