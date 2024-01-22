AP govt decides to fire Anganwadi workers on strike

Vijayawada: The Andhra Pradesh government has decided to fire the Anganwadi workers who are agitating with the demands of wage hike, job security etc. The government, which has already issued orders including them under the ESMA Act, is ready to fire all those who are on strike. Despite issuing show cause notices under the ESMA Act, it became serious for not joining the duties. The Collectors have been instructed to remove the Anganwadis who have not joined the duties after the expiry of the notices.

Chief Secretary Jawahar Reddy has issued instructions to the Collectors of all the districts. According to these orders, the Collectors are taking steps to remove the Anganwadis who are protesting from their duties. Arrangements are being made to send termination letters to Anganwadis. It is reported that the government is making arrangements to replace the removed Anganwadis with new ones. Officials informed that a new recruitment notification will be issued on January 25.

Collectors of the respective districts have already issued orders dismissing Anganwadi workers and helpers in Vizianagaram and Parvathipuram Manyam districts. Steps have been taken towards taking over the Anganwadi centers. While participating in the strike, there are a total of 1,444 workers and 931 nurses who did not attend their duties, Parvathipuram Manyam District Women and Child Welfare Development Officer MN Rani said. Collector Nagalakshmi said that while 4,151 Anganwadi workers participated in the strike in Vizianagaram district, 503 have returned to work till Monday. She explained that orders have been issued to remove Anganwadi workers and helpers who are still absent from duty.