AP govt. decides to handover TDP office attack case to CID
In a significant development, the Andhra Pradesh government has decided to transfer the investigation into the recent attacks on the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) headquarters and Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu's residence in Undavalli to the Crime Investigation Department (CID). This move comes amid concerns over potential delays in the ongoing investigations by local civil police.
The inquiry papers are set to be handed over to the CID on Monday, with Mangalagiri DSP overseeing the preliminary investigation at the Mangalagiri and Tadepalli police stations. The government's decision aims to expedite the investigation process, citing the sluggish pace of civil police inquiries.
Former Bapatla MP Nandigam Suresh has already been arrested in connection with the attack on the TDP headquarters, although he has since been released on bail. Investigations are expected to expand, as other leaders, including former Minister Jogi Ramesh, have been summoned for questioning but reportedly failed to cooperate.