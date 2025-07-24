AP govt decides to invite tenders for Metro Rail Projects in Vijayawada and Vizag

Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu-led coalition government in Andhra Pradesh is making significant strides towards the development of metro rail systems in the major cities of Vijayawada and Visakhapatnam. In a promising move, the government is set to invite tenders for the construction of these projects, with the announcement scheduled for Friday.

The total cost for the metro rail projects amounts to Rs. 21,616 crore, with Rs. 10,118 crore allocated for Vijayawada and Rs. 11,498 crore for Visakhapatnam. The construction will be financed through a fifty-fifty partnership between the central and state governments.

As part of the funding arrangement, Rs. 4,101 crore will be allocated from the Visakhapatnam Urban Development Authority (VIMMRDA) for the Vizag Metro Rail, while Rs. 3,497 crore will be sourced from the Capital Region Development Authority (CRDA) for the Vijayawada Metro.

These initiatives are poised to enhance urban transport and contribute to the overall development of Andhra Pradesh’s infrastructure.