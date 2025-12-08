BRS to celebrate ‘Vijay Diwas’ tomorrow across Telangana

Hyderabad: The BRS is set to celebrate ‘Vijay Diwas’ on December 9, the date on which the Central Government announced the commencement of the process for a separate Telangana State. Party leaders have been instructed to organise celebrations in their respective constituencies.

BRS Working President K T Rama Rao has called on the party cadre to celebrate December 9, which marked a key turning point in the Telangana state formation process, as 'Vijay Diwas'. He issued these directives during a teleconference held on Sunday with top party leaders, MLAs, MLCs, and district presidents.

K T Rama Rao recalled that December 9 was the day when party chief K Chandrashekar Rao announced the start of the Telangana state formation process after the Centre acceded to his fast-unto-death. He suggested that December 9, the day following K Chandrashekar Rao's 11-day fast, should be celebrated as a festival called 'Vijay Diwas', just as 'Deeksha Diwas' on November 29 was made a success.

K T Rama Rao stated that the 60-year-old Telangana aspiration took shape on December 9 due to K Chandrashekar Rao's hunger strike. Remembering this significant historical event, he suggested that the day of the declaration of a separate state should be celebrated, honouring the sacrifices made by K Chandrashekar Rao for Telangana.

Given the ongoing local body elections, K T Rama Rao clarified that these programs should be organised only in constituency centres and not in villages. He outlined the specific programs to be undertaken on December 9: ‘Palabhishekam’ (a ritual anointing) should be performed on the statues of Telangana Thalli in the constituency centres; party leaders should place flower garlands on the statue of Dr B R Ambedkar and pay homage; and fruits should be distributed to patients in government hospitals. Pink balloons, symbolising victory, should be released into the air at party offices or main intersections. Following the program, a media conference should be organised to remind the public and future generations of K Chandrashekar Rao's initiation, the Telangana struggle, and the sacrifices of the students.

A special program is also being organised at NIMS in Hyderabad. He mentioned that fruit distribution programs would be held at NIMS Hospital and Gandhi Hospital by MLA Talasani Srinivas Yadav. He suggested that the city leadership should participate in these programs. With two days remaining, K T Rama Rao urged the district presidents to take the initiative and coordinate these programs in all constituency centres to ensure their success.