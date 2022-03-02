AP govt. deputes representatives to Poland and Hungary for repatriation of students from Ukraine

The Andhra Pradesh government has intensified arrangements for the repatriation of Telugu students stranded in Ukraine. The government on Wednesday took a crucial decision as part of these measures. Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has appointed officials to send Andhra Pradesh representatives to Poland and Hungary. To this end, the AP government has provided details of students to the State Department.

Russia's military offensive against Ukraine has continued for the past seven days. In a fierce battle the armies of the two countries are fighting vigorously. As the war intensified, the Indian government decided to repatriate Indian students through the Operation Ganga project.



Meanwhile, Naveen Shekharappa, an Indian student from Haveri district in Karnataka, was killed in a Russian attack in Kharkiv of Ukraine on Tuesday morning. In the wake of this the Andhra Pradesh government has expedited relief efforts.

On the other hand, the central government has deployed IAF plane for the safe repatriation of the students stranded in Ukraine. As many as 2,500 people evacuated till this morning.