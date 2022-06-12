AP govt. extends Jagananna Thodu scheme to another 3.97 lakh beneficiaries

The Andhra Pradesh government headed by chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has decided to provide interest-free loans of Rs 10,000 each to another 3.97 lakh small traders in the state through the ' Jagananna Thodu' scheme .



The government which has reviewed on the scheme under the auspices of chief secretary on June 2 has issue directions to Village and Ward Secretariats, Collectors of all districts, including SERP and MEPMA, rural and urban poverty alleviation agencies, to identify the beneficiaries.

It had earlier suggested that appropriate steps should be taken to ensure that new beneficiaries along with those who have availed loans through the scheme and repaid the original amount on time, get loans through various banks.

The government also wrote a letter to the state bankers' committee asking for their support. It is learned that on February 28 this year, CM Jagan disbursed interest-free loans to 5.08 lakh small traders across the state.