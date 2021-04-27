AP govt. extends Motor Vehicle Tax deadline till June 30 amid Coronavirus second wave

Andhra Pradesh government led by chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has taken another crucial decision in the wake of Coronavirus. The government has decided to extend the motor vehicle tax payment deadline to June 30. In fact the current quarterly tax is due by April 30th. However, the Lorry Owners' Association has asked the government to extend the tax payment deadline as the corona effect is high. Responding positively to their request, the government decided to extend the tax payment deadline to June 30. State Transport Chief Secretar Kannababu on Monday issued orders to this effect. The Lorry Owners Association is pleased with the decision taken by the government. Vehicle tax is actually payable in advance. These payments are made once every three months. Failure to pay the vehicle tax by the due date will result in a hefty fine. However, the government extended the deadline so that they could pay the tax after two months without any penalty.

The Andhra Pradesh Transport Department has taken another crucial decision in the wake of Corona. From the 27th of this month till the end of May, the LLR and driving license tests were stopped at the offices of the Department of Transport. Transport department officials have issued orders to this effect. It has been revealed that those who have booked the slot on these dates will be given a chance on other dates after June 1st.

On the other hand, the government has decided to provide free rice at the rate of 10 kg to the poor in the state while this year it will provide free rice for two months in May and June. The state government will provide another 5 kg in addition to the 5 kg rice provided by the central government. Chief Minister YS Jagan's decision will benefit a total of 1.47 crore cardholders. While the centre will provide free ration to a total of 88 lakh people, the state government will also provide free ration rice to the remaining 59 lakh people.