AP govt. extends the distribution of elderly pension by a day

Andhra Pradesh government has extended the distribution program of old age pensions across the state by an additional day. The government has extended the distribution of pensions which is usually held from the 1st to the 5th of every month to till the 6th of this month.



As the rains are falling in the cyclone-affected areas, volunteers are actively participating in the relief efforts. Official sources said that the government has taken a decision to extend the distribution of pensions in this background.

The government has released Rs.1,800.96 crores for 65,33,781 beneficiaries for this month.. On the evening of the scheduled fifth date (Tuesday), the distribution of Rs.1,781.37 crores to 64,62,991 beneficiaries has been completed. Volunteers distributed pension money to more than 81,702 beneficiaries even on Tuesday despite rains in the state.