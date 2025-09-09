Live
- Gold rates in Visakhapatnam today surges, check the rates on 9 September, 2025
- Gold rates in Vijayawada today surges, check the rates on 9 September, 2025
- Hope their conscience wakes up: Oppn MPs on Vice-Presidential polls
- VP election: Three parties to abstain from voting, 12 MPs not to cast vote
- PM Modi to meet 11-month-old Neetika, the face of Himachal natural disaster
- Gold rates in Hyderabad today surges, check the rates on 9 September, 2025
- MP govt reshuffles 30 IPS and 14 IAS officers
- Telangana High Court set to deliver verdict on Group 1 exam row
- Third phase of AP EAPCET counselling to begin today
- AP govt forms 360° GCC Council chaired by Minister Nara Lokesh to woo MNCs
AP govt forms 360° GCC Council chaired by Minister Nara Lokesh to woo MNCs
Leaders from NASSCOM, Warner Bros., Novartis, EY, KPMG, and Deloitte, among others, on board
Vijayawada: In a major push to make Andhra Pradesh the next big hub for Global Capability Centres (GCCs), the state government has announced the constitution of a 360-degree GCC Advisory Council. The move, which brings together CXOs of global corporations, industry bodies like NASSCOM, business councils, consulting leaders, real estate developers, and top academic institutions, is expected to significantly accelerate GCC investments and position AP as a national leader in the digital economy.
GCCs, which are the strategic units of multinational corporations handling R&D, IT, finance, procurement, and customer services, are among the fastest-growing engines of global business. Unlike traditional outsourcing, GCCs are wholly owned by their parent companies, ensuring innovation, efficiency, and larger integration with global operations. With over 1,600 GCCs already operating in India and employing 1.6 million professionals, Andhra Pradesh is now making an aggressive pitch to capture the next wave of investments.
The newly formed GCC Advisory Council has a wide-ranging mandate, including preparing a five-year strategic roadmap for AP’s GCC sector. Its focus will include- creating a future-ready talent ecosystem through partnerships with IIT Tirupati, IIM Visakhapatnam, and skill development programs, driving innovation and R&D through global collaborations, developing world-class infrastructure, including IT parks, plug-and-play facilities, and Grade-A commercial spaces, reviewing and monitoring IT & GCC Policy (4.0) implementation and leading branding and global outreach via roadshows in the US, Europe, and Asia.
The Council’s composition gives it unique strength and credibility:
* CXOs/ India Heads of leading MNCs operating GCCs in the country: AXA XL, Mastercard, Warner Bros. Discovery, Novartis, Syngenta, and BT Group
* Global Business Councils: USIBC and EBTC
* Industry body: NASSCOM
* Consulting & Service Providers: ANSR, EY, KPMG, Deloitte, Primus Partners
* Workplace & Real Estate Leaders: Knight Frank India, Prestige Group, Sattva, Sobha
* Talent Partners: Quess Corp
* Academia: IIT Tirupati and IIM Visakhapatnam
The government has also greenlit a three-month program of national and international roadshows to proactively attract global corporations and brand Andhra Pradesh as a preferred GCC destination. With the council in place, Andhra Pradesh is expected to unlock a new era of GCC-driven growth, creating thousands of high-value jobs and strengthening its position in the global technology landscape.