AP govt. gears up to convert 40-bed hospitals in the state into Covid Hospitals

The government of Andhra Pradesh has taken a crucial decision for covid medical services in the state. Arrangements are being made to convert 40-bed hospitals into covid Hospitals and has taken steps to set up care centers in every constituency. Officials were engaged in identifying colleges in the constituency centers.

The government is arranging to dispense 12,000 remedies injections per day. The medical and health department took action on the orders of CM YS Jagan. The Cabinet sub-committee chaired by Minister Alla Nani will meet tomorrow (Wednesday) afternoon. Meanwhile, Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy on Tuesday held a Spandana video conference with district collectors and given directions to take preventive measures and vaccination.

The government, which has been working on a plan since Sunday to control and prevent coronavirus in the state, has taken another step in this process. The latest three-tier system has been rolled out to monitor whether or not there are errors anywhere. The three tier trategy is to ensure better treatment, oxygen, quality food, medicine, water and sanitation facilities in the Covid hospitals.