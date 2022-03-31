AP govt. gears up to curb charging of high prices at the temples across the state

It is learnt that several incidents have come to the notice of the Andhra Pradesh government that some of the temples have been charging the excess fee for the darshan tokens and high prices for Anna Prasadam.

Against this backdrop, the AP government issued orders to the authorities to curb the high prices that are being charged by the temples.

The government has made it clear to the authorities that the practices followed in the TTD should be followed in all the temples.

In addition, the Andhra Pradesh government has decided to set up vigilance squads in all temples and also to set up digital transactions to curb the excess charging of fees.