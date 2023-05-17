AP govt. gives green signal for employees transfers, issues orders

Andhra Pradesh government gave green signal for transfers of government employees in Andhra. It has issued orders withdrawing the ban on transfers.

The government said that there will be transfer of employees in two categories with request transfers will be given to those who have worked in the same place for a maximum of two years and those who have completed 5 years of service by April 30, 2023.

The government has said that transfer is mandatory for those who have worked in the same place for five years. Separate guidelines have been issued for teachers and other employees. It has been stated in the order that the transfer will be allowed from 22nd to 31st of this month.