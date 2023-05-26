AP govt. gives green signal to Group 1 and Group 2 notification to fill 1000 posts

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy has given green signal to Group-1 and Group-2 notifications. The authorities have been ordered to release group 1 and 2 notifications soon so as to give hope to the unemployed. The notification will be released very soon. More than a thousand posts are likely to be filled.



Meanwhile, on Wednesday morning, the officials provided details to the Chief Minister about the filling of these posts. Officials revealed that the process of filling up these posts is actively going on as per the orders of the CM. It has been revealed that the details of vacancies have been brought from various departments of the government. He said that the necessary exercise for issuing the notification is in the final stage.

About more than 100 posts related to Group-1, about more than 900 posts related to Group-2, total more than 1000 posts will be filled. The CM ordered to issue a notification in this regard as soon as possible. The Chief Minister also revealed that he has ordered to focus on the conduct of examinations and the declaration of results.