AP govt. gives nod for Municipal Elections, SEC to review the ZPTC, MPTC poll notification

The Andhra Pradesh government headed by chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has given written consent to hold the postponed ZPTC, MPTC and municipal elections. With this, the state election commission is preparing to hold municipal elections soon. The municipal election schedule is likely to be issued soon. The municipal election process is likely to continue from where it had left off. Earlier, majority opposition parties had asked SEC Nimmagadda Ramesh Kumar to rescind the consensus in the MPTC and ZPTC elections and announce another notification. Information that the SEC will take a decision on the conduct of MPTC, ZPTC elections after the advice of legal experts.

Yesterday morning, the Chief Secretary to the State Government, DGP met State Election Commissioner Nimmagadda Ramesh Kumar to discuss the procedures to be followed in completing the first phase of panchayat elections and the remaining three phases in the elections. In the evening, when CS was the only one to meet SEC again, the issue of ZPTC, MPTC and municipal elections came to the fore. On this occasion, Chief Secretary has expressed the view that it would be better to hold all the elections at once.

The authorities are currently debating from where to start the ZPTC and MPTC elections again. Elections to ZPTC and MPTC will be held in a few days, while nominations for corporator posts in municipal corporations are under consideration and elections were postponed in the last March due to coronavirus and there were also consensus in some of the ZPTC and MPTC positions. It became interesting how the SEC decision would be in these circumstances. In this context, the SEC is likely to take a decision to complete the postponed elections by the end of next month.



