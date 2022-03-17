AP govt. gives nod to increase movie ticket prices for the first ten days after release

Andhra Pradesh Cinematography Minister Perni Nani said that apart from remunerations, films with a budget of over Rs. 100 crore would be allowed to apply for higher ticket rates. The minister said that the RRR movie makers have applied to increase the ticket rates and opined that a committee will look into the matter and make a decision.



The minister revealed that the prices of movie tickets can be increased as per the GO given by the government and movie ticket prices could be raised for the first 10 days. He said the government would decide to avoid the burden on the people.



Perni Nani further announced that the tenders have been finalised for the online ticketing process and hoped that the policy would come into effect soon.

Directed by Rajamouli, the RRR movie will be released worldwide on March 25. The film stars Ram Charan as Alluri Sitaramaraju and NTR as Komaram Bheem while Alia Bhatt and Olivia Morris as female leads and Ajay Devgan, Samudrakhani, Shriya and others played key roles.



