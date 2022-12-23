AP govt. gives two years of age relaxation to candidates appearing for Constable posts

The Andhra Pradesh government has decided to relax the age limit forpolice recruitment by two years. Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has agreed to relax the age limit and took a positive decision as per the request of constable candidates. The constable job aspirants had a meeting with the CMO officials on the appeals made to the government to increase the age limit and make them eligible. Against this backdrop, the government issued orders increasing the age limit by two years.

The state government has taken up the process of filling up 6,511 police posts. Among them, there are 411 SI posts and 6,100 constable posts. It is known that AP Police Recruitment Board has released a notification to this extent.



There are 315 civil (male and female categories) and 96 APSP (male) posts in the SI posts. Out of 6,100 constable posts, there are 3,580 civil and 2,520 APSP posts. For the post of SI, one application is sufficient for applicants in both categories (Civil, APSP).