NIT Rourkela felicitates alumni for success in UPSC exam

Rourkela: NIT Rourkela felicitated its alumni who came out successful in UPSC Civil Services Examination 2023. Five Alumni of NIT Rourkela achieved success at the UPSC exam result of which was declared on April 16.

They are Animesh Pradhan, Padmanav Mishra, Biswajit Panda, Anushka Sarkar and Kallul Hazarika. NIT Rourkela Director K Umamaheshwar Rao said these outstanding individuals have not only made their Alma mater proud, but have also set a shining example for current and future students of NIT Rourkela.

It is their hard work, perseverance and clarity of thought from an early age that has given them remarkable results. Animesh Pradhan said he is extremely thankful to NIT Rourkela fraternity for giving him the opportunity to share his happiness and gratitude. He said he owes a lot of his success to NIT Rourkela. Other successful candidates also expressed their gratitude to NIT Rourkela.