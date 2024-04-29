Telangana legislative council chairman Gutta Sukhender Reddy's Son Joins Congress Party

In a surprising turn of events, Amit Reddy, the son of Telangana Legislative Council Chairman Gutta Sukhender Reddy, has officially joined the Congress Party. The momentous occasion took place in the presence of AICC state affairs in-charge Deepadas Munshi, further highlighting the significance of this political shift. The joining ceremony was attended by Minister Komatireddy Venkatreddy and AICC Secretary Rohit Chaudhary, signifying the party's welcoming gesture towards the new member.

Following his induction into the Congress Party, Amit Reddy had the opportunity to meet with Chief Minister Revanth at his residence in Jubilee Hills. This development underscores the strategic moves and realignments taking place within the political landscape of Telangana, setting the stage for potential shifts in alliances and dynamics in the region.

Amit Reddy's decision to join the Congress Party marks a notable addition to its ranks, signaling a dynamic and evolving political scenario in Telangana.