Live
- Chintamaneni Prabhakar's Election Campaign Gains Momentum in Denduluru Constituency
- International Dance Day 2024: History, Significance, and Types of Classical Dance Forms
- MLA Candidate Chirri Balaraju Leads Election Campaign in Polavaram Constituency
- Will you continue with INDIA-MVA post-polls: Prakash Ambedkar to Uddhav Thackeray
- 86 pc Indian firms see positive relationship between sustainability & profitability: Report
- Petition filed in Calcutta HC against Abhishek Banerjee over anti-judiciary comments
- Indian Ocean & Bay of Bengal potential CO2 sinks: IIT Madras study
- My philosophy is - don’t try to be something that you're not: Gillespie on Pakistan Test coach role
- Sunita Kejriwal, Atishi meet Delhi CM in Tihar jail
- Defeat Shettar just as he was defeated in Hubballi: CM
Just In
Telangana legislative council chairman Gutta Sukhender Reddy's Son Joins Congress Party
In a surprising turn of events, Amit Reddy, the son of Telangana Legislative Council Chairman Gutta Sukhender Reddy, has officially joined the Congress Party.
In a surprising turn of events, Amit Reddy, the son of Telangana Legislative Council Chairman Gutta Sukhender Reddy, has officially joined the Congress Party. The momentous occasion took place in the presence of AICC state affairs in-charge Deepadas Munshi, further highlighting the significance of this political shift. The joining ceremony was attended by Minister Komatireddy Venkatreddy and AICC Secretary Rohit Chaudhary, signifying the party's welcoming gesture towards the new member.
Following his induction into the Congress Party, Amit Reddy had the opportunity to meet with Chief Minister Revanth at his residence in Jubilee Hills. This development underscores the strategic moves and realignments taking place within the political landscape of Telangana, setting the stage for potential shifts in alliances and dynamics in the region.
Amit Reddy's decision to join the Congress Party marks a notable addition to its ranks, signaling a dynamic and evolving political scenario in Telangana.