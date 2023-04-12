AP govt. grants five special general leaves to outsourcing, contract women employees

The Andhra Pradesh state government has given good news to outsourcing and contract women employees working in the government. It issued an order on Tuesday granting them five special general leaves. The State Government also granted five additional special general leaves to regular women employees in view of special health conditions.



CM YS Jagan responded positively to the appeal of the Andhra Pradesh Secretariat Employees Association to provide this facility to the outsourcing and contract employees as well. With this, the Finance Department has issued GO No. 39 granting five special general leaves to the outsourcing and contract employees as well.

Kakarla Venkatarami Reddy, President of the Andhra Pradesh Secretariat Employees Association thanked CM Jagan Mohan Reddy for granting five special general leaves to outsourcing and contract women employees.