  • Menu
Trending :
Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

AP govt. grants five special general leaves to outsourcing, contract women employees

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy
x

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy

Highlights

The Andhra Pradesh state government has given good news to outsourcing and contract women employees working in the government.

The Andhra Pradesh state government has given good news to outsourcing and contract women employees working in the government. It issued an order on Tuesday granting them five special general leaves. The State Government also granted five additional special general leaves to regular women employees in view of special health conditions.

CM YS Jagan responded positively to the appeal of the Andhra Pradesh Secretariat Employees Association to provide this facility to the outsourcing and contract employees as well. With this, the Finance Department has issued GO No. 39 granting five special general leaves to the outsourcing and contract employees as well.

Kakarla Venkatarami Reddy, President of the Andhra Pradesh Secretariat Employees Association thanked CM Jagan Mohan Reddy for granting five special general leaves to outsourcing and contract women employees.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X