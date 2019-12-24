Trending :
ADVERTISEMENT
Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

AP govt imports Onions from Egypt, a big relief for consumers

AP govt imports Onions from Egypt, a big relief for consumers
Highlights

The onion crops have been hit by the incessant rains, which have reduced crop yields thus the prices of onions are skyrocketed.

The onion crops have been hit by the incessant rains, which have reduced crop yields thus the prices of onions are skyrocketed. The government of Andhra Pradesh is trying to prevent people from getting into serious trouble. Arrangements have been made to supply the onion on subsidy to the public. Onions are available at all farmers' bazaars in the state at Rs. 25 per kg.

To bring the onion at a lower price to consumers, the government is trying to import onions from Egypt. 27 tonnes of Egyptian onion would reach each district as part of its first instalment. The onion was sold at farmers' bazaars in Vijayawada on Tuesday for 15 tonnes.

Also, Egyptian onions are available at Gudiwada and Machilipatnam farmer's bazaars, according to marketing department officials. This is to say that the onion prices have reduced in Andhra Pradesh.

Show Full Article
More On
Download The Hans India Android App or iOS App for the Latest update on your phone.
Subscribed Failed...
Subscribed Successfully...
More Stories

Today's Top Picks

More >>
Rahul, Priyanka Gandhi visit families of CAA violence victims24 Dec 2019 9:00 AM GMT

Rahul, Priyanka Gandhi visit families of CAA violence victims

Amaravati farmer
Amaravati farmer' writes to PM Modi to intervene in the AP...
Jadavpur University students show black flags to Bengal Governor for second time
Jadavpur University students show black flags to Bengal Governor...
Cabinet meeting in Visakhapatnam on December 27, is Jagan provocating TDP
Cabinet meeting in Visakhapatnam on December 27, is Jagan...
Jharkhand: Hemant Soren to be CM after defeating BJP
Jharkhand: Hemant Soren to be CM after defeating BJP


Top