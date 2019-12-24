AP govt imports Onions from Egypt, a big relief for consumers

The onion crops have been hit by the incessant rains, which have reduced crop yields thus the prices of onions are skyrocketed. The government of Andhra Pradesh is trying to prevent people from getting into serious trouble. Arrangements have been made to supply the onion on subsidy to the public. Onions are available at all farmers' bazaars in the state at Rs. 25 per kg.

To bring the onion at a lower price to consumers, the government is trying to import onions from Egypt. 27 tonnes of Egyptian onion would reach each district as part of its first instalment. The onion was sold at farmers' bazaars in Vijayawada on Tuesday for 15 tonnes.

Also, Egyptian onions are available at Gudiwada and Machilipatnam farmer's bazaars, according to marketing department officials. This is to say that the onion prices have reduced in Andhra Pradesh.