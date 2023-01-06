  • Menu
Trending :
Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

AP govt. imposed restrictions on public meetings to save people's lives: Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy

Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy
x

Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy

Highlights

Andhra Pradesh Government Advisor Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy said that it is the government's responsibility to save people's lives.

Andhra Pradesh Government Advisor Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy said that it is the government's responsibility to save people's lives. Speaking at a media conference on Friday, he said that it is not appropriate to hold meetings on the roads to cause trouble to the people. He clarified that this decision applies to all parties in the state.

Stating that the government has brought the GO 1 under the Police Act, Sajjala said that Chandrababu should be held responsible for the stampede incident and opined that the latter has been creating hurdles to the people.

He asked people to observe the behavior of Chandrababu and told that had Naidu followed the rules, innocent people would not have died. Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy said that the police did not stop his meetings anywhere rather asked to follow the rules.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X