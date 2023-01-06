AP govt. imposed restrictions on public meetings to save people's lives: Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy

Andhra Pradesh Government Advisor Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy said that it is the government's responsibility to save people's lives. Speaking at a media conference on Friday, he said that it is not appropriate to hold meetings on the roads to cause trouble to the people. He clarified that this decision applies to all parties in the state.



Stating that the government has brought the GO 1 under the Police Act, Sajjala said that Chandrababu should be held responsible for the stampede incident and opined that the latter has been creating hurdles to the people.

He asked people to observe the behavior of Chandrababu and told that had Naidu followed the rules, innocent people would not have died. Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy said that the police did not stop his meetings anywhere rather asked to follow the rules.