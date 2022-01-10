AP govt. imposes night curfew in the state, theatres to operate at 50 percent occupancy

The government of Andhra Pradesh has issued orders imposing a night curfew in Andhra Pradesh. Curfew was imposed from 11 pm to 5 am. The Department of Medical Health will soon issue guidelines. The government has ordered that theaters be run with a 50 per cent occupancy and that they follow the covid registered mandatory.



Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Monday conducted a review on the ovid situation and discussed with the authorities on the expansion and steps to be taken. Officials explained that the virus was spreading across the country. Officials said those infected with covid had almost mild symptoms.



The CM suggested that appropriate precautions be taken in the case of drugs that need to be modified in the wake of a new variant like Omicron in covid. To that extent, the chief minister urged the officials to make changes in the kits. The Chief Minister also directed to review the stocks of medicines used in treatment and to procure and keep them ready as required.



Authorities have been directed to take steps to ensure that all the people in the state abide by the covid rules. CM Jagan said that steps should be taken to enforce covid restrictions in shops and shopping malls and warned that the violators to be fined.

CM Jagan further directed that there should not be more than 200 people in public gatherings and 100 people in AP News, Andhra PradeshAP News, Andhra Pradesh indoor events and directed the authorities to take steps to maintain physical distance and wear masks in temples.