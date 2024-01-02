Live
- Sensex down more than 500 points
- WhatsApp Bans 71 Lakh Accounts in India, Know why
- TiE Hyderabad gets new president
- Japan earthquake toll increases to 30 as search continues for survivors
- Sharmila will shine in AP politics: VH
- Maha Truckers’ stir: Mumbai wakes up without milk & morning cuppa
- India’s power consumption dips by 2.3% in Dec
- Markets kick off 2024 on flat note
- China’s factory output losing steam
- Telangana: Police books cases against several pubs in Hyderabad for not following rules
AP govt. invites municipal staff for talks on demands
The Andhra Pradesh government will once again hold talks with the municipal workers today. As the first round of talks failed, the government invited the municipal workers for another round of talks.
Ministers Buggana and Adimulapu Suresh will hold discussions with unions. Municipal workers have been on strike for a week seeking a solution with 13 demands.
The strike has been going on for the last week, mainly demanding equal pay for equal work, making the outsourcing staff permanent. However, the government is yet to take a decision on these two issues.
