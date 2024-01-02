AP govt. invites municipal staff for talks on demands

The Andhra Pradesh government will once again hold talks with the municipal workers today. As the first round of talks failed, the government invited the municipal workers for another round of talks.

Ministers Buggana and Adimulapu Suresh will hold discussions with unions. Municipal workers have been on strike for a week seeking a solution with 13 demands.

The strike has been going on for the last week, mainly demanding equal pay for equal work, making the outsourcing staff permanent. However, the government is yet to take a decision on these two issues.