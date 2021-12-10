AP govt. issues covid guidelines amid Omicron variant concerns, imposes fine it violated

The Andhra Pradesh government headed by chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has issued several key guidelines in the wake of the Omicron variant outbreak. The government has once again ordered strict enforcement of guidelines issued by the Union Home Ministry and the World Health Organization.



The government has issued orders of imposing a fine of Rs. 100 for not wearing a mask. Also, it said that if the unmasked persons are allowed in shops, commercial premises, and business premises, the owner will be charged Rs. 10000 fine. The government has directed the district collectors, SPs, and police commissioners to take steps to close down the businesses for 2 days if anyone violates government guidelines.



On the other hand, the government has indicated that people can report violations in shops, commercial, and business establishments across the state through WhatsApp on 8010968295. It also directed the police to register cases under Section 188 of the Disaster Management and IPC Act if anyone deliberately violates the Rules.