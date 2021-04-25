AP govt. issues directives to hospitals and labs, fixes CT scan prices amid Covid second wave

Amid Coronavirus second wave taking severe toll on the people across the country, the Andhra Pradesh government has issued special directives to hospitals and labs on CT scans. The government has fixed the price of CT scan at Rs 3,000. The state medical and health department has warned that action will be taken if excess fee is charged.

The government has directed that the details of those who undergoes CT scan and tested positive for Coronavirus should be registered online. The government also said in the order that the details of those who tested positive should be recorded on the covid‌-19 dashboard.

Meanwhile, the state government, which has included the treatment of Covid patients in the YSR Aarogyasri scheme, has so far provided free medical services to 1.01 lakh covid patients. A total of Rs 309.61 crore was spent for this.

It is learnt that since April last year, the government has started free treatment for Covid patients in private network hospitals under Aarogyasri. Since then until the 23rd of this month a total of 1,01,387 victims have received free medical treatment.