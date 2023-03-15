AP govt. issues GO to recruit 1998 DSC qualified candidates on contract basis

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy fulfilled his promise made during the padayatra and issued a GO recruiting 1998 DSC Qualified Candidates on contract basis. The Government has issued order vide GO No. 27 on Wednesday.



With the government's latest decision, 4,534 qualified candidates will be recruited on contract basis across the state. The government has issued instructions to the commissioner to conduct counseling and issue appointment orders to all of them.

It is learned that all the candidates will be given the appointment letters by the end of this month. Chairman Kakarla Venkatrami Reddy on behalf of the Andhra Pradesh Government Employees Federation expressed his gratitude to Chief Minister Jagan for giving jobs as promised and helping 4,534 people.