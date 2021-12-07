AP govt. issues order to take 5 percent of lands from private layouts for Jagananna Colonies

The government of Andhra Pradesh has taken a key decision regarding layouts in the state. It has brought a provision that the layout owners should give 5 percent of the land to the government. The government has released an order stating that the owners had to pay the equivalent amount to the municipalities or they had to show land at a 3km radius in the area if there is less land in the layout.



YSR Jagananna Colonies. Special Principal Secretary, Municipal Department Srilakshmi has issued a gazette notification to this effect. The state government has decided to give 5 percent of the land taken in layouts to the poor through the. Special Principal Secretary, Municipal Department Srilakshmi has issued a gazette notification to this effect.

On the other hand, the Andhra Pradesh government has given the green signal for mutual transfers in government departments. The government has issued orders allowing transfers to this extent.

It stated that it will lift the ban on transfers until January 4 and the transfers are permitted by mutual consent. As per the decision, those who have worked in the same place for two years are eligible for mutual transfers.