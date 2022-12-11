AP govt. issues orders releasing financial assistance to Mandous Cyclone victims

The Andhra Pradesh government has issued an order releasing financial assistance to the victims of Mandous cyclone. A financial assistance of up to Rs.2,000 per family was announced. It has been ordered to provide this financial assistance while going home from the rehabilitation centers.



The financial assistance should be provided to the victims in the cyclone-affected areas like Nellore, Tirupati, Chittoor, Annamayya and YSR districts.

Meanwhile, Cyclone Mandus had a severe impact in six districts of the state. It is raining heavily in Nellore and Tirupati districts, Annamayya, Chittoor, Prakasam and YSR districts. Moderate rains are falling in other districts as well.

Due to torrential and heavy rains since Friday night, rain water is flowing knee-deep in the towns and villages of the respective areas with trees being broken in many places and streams and bends overflowing.