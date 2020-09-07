Andhra Pradesh government headed by chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Monday has released Unlock 4.0 guidelines in line with central government regulations. In the guidelines, the government has issued permission to run the schools for classes 9, 10 and Intermediate from 21st and orders were issued allowing inter students to go to schools. However, the government has made the written consent of parents mandatory.

On the other hand, PG and Ph.D students can also go to college from the same day as per the guidelines. The government has also allowed skill development centers to open. However, it has recommended to hold social, educational, sports, religious and political meetings not to exceed 100 people and decided to allow 50 people for weddings and 20 for funerals from the 20th of this month. From the 21st, open air theaters were allowed, but cinema halls, swimming pools and entertainment parks were denied.

Meanwhile, coronavirus positive cases have been increasing day by day. On Sunday, another 10,794 new Coronavirus positive cases were reported. In a bulletin released by the state medical and health department on Sunday, coronavirus tests were performed on 72,573 people in the past 24 hours and 10,794 people tested positive, which brings the total number of coronavirus cases across the state to 4,98,125.

Moreover, coronavirus deaths occurring in the state are also of serious concern. In the past 24 hours alone, 70 people have died from the coronavirus epidemic. This brings the total number of coronavirus deaths across the state to 4417. In the last 24 hours, nine died in Chittoor, eight each in Anantapur, Guntur, Prakasam, seven in Kadapa, five each in East Godavari, West Godavari and Prakasam, four each in Krishna, Kurnool and Nellores, two in Srikakulam and one in Vizianagaram respectively.