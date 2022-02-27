AP govt. launches Polio Vaccination program in the state, to be held for next four days

The Andhra Pradesh government has launched a polio vaccination program for children under the age of five across the state from Sunday. The program runs for four days (until Wednesday) from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. The government aims to vaccinate 52,93,832 children across the state and has set up 37,969 centers for this. 1,51,876 medical staff is being participated.



As many as 75,938 teams have been set up to conduct polio drops back home from Monday. 1,374 mobile teams were deployed for high-risk areas. The medical and health department has already supplied 66,95,000 doses to 13 districts.

The program is jointly organised by the Medical, Women and Child Welfare, Municipal, Panchayati Raj, Tribal Welfare, Transport, and Education Departments. The last case of polio in the state was reported on July 16, 2008 in Samaralakota of East Godavari district. Not a single polio case has been reported in the state since then.