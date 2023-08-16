Live
- Coal scam case: Delhi HC seeks CBI’s response on pleas of ex-coal secretary, IAS officer against conviction
- Maharaja of J&K retained internal sovereignty, Adv Rajeev Dhawan tells Supreme Court
- Researchers from IIT Guwahati produce pluripotent stem cells from skin cells
- Cabinet clears PM Vishwakarma scheme for skilling traditional artisans
- Pawan Kalyan calls for protecting Erra Matti Dibbalu
- Cricket Legend Muttiah Muralitharan Ventures into Industry with Soft Drink Factory in Chamarajanagara
- Alarming chemical contamination discovered in popular beer brand; seizure of Rs 25 crore worth liquor
- Remembering Atal Bihari Vajpayee: Here are some interesting facts about the former PM
- Nora Fatehi joins Varun Tej’s‘Matka’ workshop
- Celebrate in Style: Quick Makeup Tips for a Gorgeous Hariyali Teej Look
Just In
AP govt. lifts restriction on regularisation of contract employees
The Andhra Pradesh government, under the leadership of Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy has announced positive news for contract employees.
The Andhra Pradesh government, under the leadership of Chief Minister YS Jagan mohan Reddy has announced positive news for contract employees saying that the five-year rule for regularisation will be removed due to which all contract employees will now have the opportunity to become regular employees.
CM Jagan's aim is to regularise as many contract employees as possible, and this decision is expected to benefit an additional 4,000 contract employees, APGEA Chairman Venkatrami Reddy.
In addition, the AP government has decided to increase the salaries of outsourcing employees in the electricity department. This decision has been met with joy by the employees, and the salaries of the outsourcing employees have been increased by 37 percent. As a result, around 27,000 outsourcing employees in the electricity department will benefit from this decision.
The recent increase in salaries has brought the outsourcing employees' earnings to over Rs. 21,000. The government has also directed contract agencies to provide group insurance facilities to the employees.