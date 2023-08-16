AP govt. lifts restriction on regularisation of contract employees

The Andhra Pradesh government, under the leadership of Chief Minister YS Jagan mohan Reddy has announced positive news for contract employees saying that the five-year rule for regularisation will be removed due to which all contract employees will now have the opportunity to become regular employees.

CM Jagan's aim is to regularise as many contract employees as possible, and this decision is expected to benefit an additional 4,000 contract employees, APGEA Chairman Venkatrami Reddy.

In addition, the AP government has decided to increase the salaries of outsourcing employees in the electricity department. This decision has been met with joy by the employees, and the salaries of the outsourcing employees have been increased by 37 percent. As a result, around 27,000 outsourcing employees in the electricity department will benefit from this decision.

The recent increase in salaries has brought the outsourcing employees' earnings to over Rs. 21,000. The government has also directed contract agencies to provide group insurance facilities to the employees.