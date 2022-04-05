AP govt. likely to form yet another new district in the state

The Andhra Pradesh government headed by chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has embarked on a new chapter and inaugurated the 13 newly formed districts in the state. Apart from this, the rule in all the districts also started yesterday. While there were earlier 13 districts in the state, the government has set up another 13 districts, which brings the total number of AP New Districts in AP to 26.



The government has set up Parvatipuram Manyam, Alluri, Anakapalli, Kakinada, Konaseema, Eluru, NTR, Palnadu, Bapatla, Nandyal, Sri Sathyasai, Tirupati, and Annamaiah districts. It has also appointed collectors and SPs. Meanwhile, Minister Perni Nani made key remarks in this regard. Nani said on Tuesday that there is a possibility of another district coming in addition to the 26 districts. Nani said the government was planning to merge all the tribal areas into a single district.

Nani opined that there is a possibility of another district in addition to the 26 districts. Nani said the CM was seriously considering the formation of a tribal district soon and made clear that the government is thinking of forming another district as two districts had already been formed in the tribal areas. He said the decision was taken to facilitate governance.