AP govt. likely to hold Assembly sessions from June 20

The government of Andhra Pradesh headed by chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is likely to hold assembly meetings this month. The meetings are expected to be held on weekdays from the 20th of this month. Moreover, it seems that there is a possibility of a change in the Deputy Speaker of the Assembly. It is learned that Kona Raghupathi will resign as the Deputy Speaker of the Assembly and Kolagatla Veerabhadra Swamy will be sworn in as the new Speaker.



It is also known that Chief Minister YS Jagan met Governor Biswabhushan Harichandan at Raj Bhavan on Monday. The meeting, which lasted for almost an hour, discussed the schedule of assembly sessions and bills to be introduced in the House. The election of the Deputy Speaker of the Legislative Assembly, details of the recent visit of the CM to Delhi, and other issues were also reported to have come up for discussion at the meeting.

The CM Jagan is said to have briefed the governor on the concerns in Konaseema and the steps taken by the government. However, the full details of the assembly meetings are yet to be known.