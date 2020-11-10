AP govt. likely to issue notification for recruitment of forest department posts

The state government is preparing to release yet another for massive notification in forest department to recruit a large number of posts. A notification in this regard will be issued soon. State Forest Department official Pradeep Kumar disclosed the details. On Tuesday, Pradeep Kumar told the media that the state has 23 per cent forest reserves.

According to the National Forest Policy, steps will be taken to increase the forest cover by another 10 per cent in the state. Currently, the forest department is 40 per cent understaffed.

Pradeep Kumar said 540 field level posts would be filled across the state soon. The recruitment process was reportedly delayed due to the spread of the coronavirus. He also said that the government would take steps to recruit another 800 to 1,000 posts in phases through APPSC.

He said that due to urbanization in the state, animals are coming into the cities from the forests. "Elephants are seen roaming in Srikakulam, Vizianagaram and Chittoor districts. We are educating the people as this is a sensitive issue," said Pradeep Kumar.