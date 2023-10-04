AP govt loans crossed Rs 11 lakh crore

Vijayawada: BJP official spokesman Lanka Dinakar has expressed concern over the loans taken by Andhra Pradesh government.

Speaking to media at the state parry office Dinakar said Andhra Pradesh government loans have crossed Rs 11 lakh crores and may increase to Rs.12 lakh crore.

He questioned how the government will repay the loans.

He said the government may face problems in future for payment of interest on loans also. He said the CAG report exposed the income and expenditure of the state government.

