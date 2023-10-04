Live
- Export-led Indian automotive industry could reach $1 tn by 2035
- BHU to have National Centre for Aging soon
- Disputes in Kalvakuntla family has begun: Bandi Sanjay
- Hyderabadi Biryani making Pakistan cricketers lazy
- Dy CM Ajit Pawar has his way, named new Pune Guardian Minister
- There are no bigger cheaters in the world than the KCR family: Bandi Sanjay
- Google Pixel 8 series and Pixel Watch 2 launch today: Expected price; How to watch the live stream
- Chandrababu's lawyer denies TDP chief's involvement in the skill development case
- Akbaruddin’s daughter Fatima to fray in politics
- Can get details on withdrawal of cases in BJP's tenure: K’taka Home Min
Just In
AP govt loans crossed Rs 11 lakh crore
Highlights
BJP official spokesman Lanka Dinakar has expressed concern over the loans taken by Andhra Pradesh government.
Vijayawada: BJP official spokesman Lanka Dinakar has expressed concern over the loans taken by Andhra Pradesh government.
Speaking to media at the state parry office Dinakar said Andhra Pradesh government loans have crossed Rs 11 lakh crores and may increase to Rs.12 lakh crore.
He questioned how the government will repay the loans.
He said the government may face problems in future for payment of interest on loans also. He said the CAG report exposed the income and expenditure of the state government.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS