  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

AP govt loans crossed Rs 11 lakh crore

AP govt loans crossed Rs 11 lakh crore
x
Highlights

BJP official spokesman Lanka Dinakar has expressed concern over the loans taken by Andhra Pradesh government.

Vijayawada: BJP official spokesman Lanka Dinakar has expressed concern over the loans taken by Andhra Pradesh government.

Speaking to media at the state parry office Dinakar said Andhra Pradesh government loans have crossed Rs 11 lakh crores and may increase to Rs.12 lakh crore.

He questioned how the government will repay the loans.

He said the government may face problems in future for payment of interest on loans also. He said the CAG report exposed the income and expenditure of the state government.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X