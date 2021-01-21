AP govt. moves Supreme Court against High Court verdict on Panchayat elections

The Andhra Pradesh government headed by chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has moved Supreme Court on the High Court order to conduct panchayat election in the state citing that it is impossible to hold elections in the wake of coronavirus vaccination. The government which has took the issue seriously after the SEC announced the election schedule without consulting government moved high court on got suspended the schedule.



However, the SEC moved to division bench and sought the permission to give nod for Panchayat elections. After wide range of arguments for two days, the High Court has given green signal for the elections. It is in this backdrop, the state government has moved the Supreme Court against the high court order.

On the other hand, the state employees union also made clear that they could not participate in the elections as they are not ready in the wake of the coronavirus vaccination program. It remains to be seen how the Supreme Court would respond on the ongoing controversy over the panchayat elections.