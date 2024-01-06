AP govt. puts ban on strikes for six months, enforces ESMA on Anganwadis

Andhra Pradesh government headed by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan on Saturday has taken a strong stance against the ongoing Anganwadi Strike by implementing the Essential Services Maintenance Act (ESMA).

Although the Anganwadis doesn't come under essential services, the government has brought them under the category of emergency services through the issuance of GO 2 and imposed ESMA saying that they should join duties immediately.

The government has declared the strike illegal and banned it through an official order issued on Saturday. The Anganwadi workers, who have been on strike for the past 26 days demanding a resolution to their problems, The ban on the strikes will remain in effect for a period of six months.