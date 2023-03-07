AP govt. release schedule for implementation of govt. programs

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy held a meeting with CMO officials on Tuesday and discussed on the finalisation of the programs to be undertaken and the schedule of the schemes to be implemented in the months of March and April.

It is known that many programs have been stopped due to the MLC election code. As the Election Code is about to expire, the government is making preparations for the implementation of these programs and schemes. The CMO has decided to start the implementation of Ragijava with lunch from March 10 under mid-day meals and hold assembly meetings from March 14 as the Election Code will cease.

The schedule of assembly meetings will be finalized in the BAC meeting. It is also decided to deposit the amount into the accounts of students under Jagananna Vidya Deevena beneficiaries through DBT method on March 18.

The government has decided to announce names of volunteers for best service on Ugadi Day on March 22 followed by Jagananku Chebudam program on March 23, YSR Asara program on March 25, Jagannan. Vasathi Deevena on March 31 and

Implementation of Family Doctor concept on April 6, honouring of volunteers on April 10 and implementation of EBC Nestham on April 18.