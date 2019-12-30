AP govt releases entrance exams date sheet 2020, EAMCET on April 20

The educational minister Adimulapu Suresh has released the schedule of various entrance exams in AP on Sunday. The engineering and agriculture entrance exams will be held from April 20 to April 24 while the I- CET will be held on April 27 and E-CET on April 30 and PGECET on May 2,3,4 respectively. The LAWCET and Ed.CET are scheduled for May 8 and 9 respectively.





Here is the detailed schedule:

APEAMCET: JNTU-Kakinada will host the Engineering, Agriculture, Engineering and Agriculture on April 20, 21, 22, 23 and 24.

APECET: APECET on April 30 by JNTU-Anantapur.

APICET: SV University to host APICET on April 27

APPGECET: SV University will host APPGECET on May 2, 3 and 4.

APEDCET: APEDCET to be held on May 9 by Andhra University

APLAWCET: SKU University will host AP Lassette on May 8th.

APB Arch: Direct admissions for APB Architecture courses.

APRCET: The Department of Education will announce APRset dates soon.