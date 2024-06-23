AP govt. reshuffles district collectors across the state

Vijayawada : In a significant development, the Andhra Pradesh government has undertaken a massive reshuffle in the administration, with several district collectors being transferred to new postings.





















Nagalakshmi has been appointed as the new Collector of Guntur, while Visakhapatnam Collector Mallikarjun has been directed to report to the General Administration Department (GAD). Dinesh Kumar will now serve as the Collector of Alluri district, with Sanmohan taking over as the District Collector of Kakinada.

Other notable appointments include Jay Niwas, who has been directed to report to the GAD, and Vetri Selvi, who will now serve as the Eluru District Collector. P Prashanthi has been appointed as the East Godavari District Collector, while BR Ambedkar will take over as the Vizianagaram District Collector. Naga Rani has been appointed as the Collector of West Godavari District, and Srijana NTR as the district collector.

Prakasam District Collector Tamim Ansari, Ranjit Basha as Kurnool District Collector, and JC as the in-charge District Collector of Bapatla are also part of the recent reshuffle in the administration.

The transfers are seen as a move by the state government to bring in fresh perspectives and ensure efficient administration across various districts. The new collectors are expected to take charge of their respective districts soon and work towards the overall development and welfare of the people.