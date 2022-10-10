AP govt. sets up toll free number for complaints on harassment of loan app agents

The Andhra Pradesh government headed by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has taken a key decision to prevent the harassment of loan apps. Home Ministry officials released toll free number 1930 on Monday for complaints regarding the harassment of online loan app agents.



On this occasion, the Ministry of Home Affairs has made it clear that a complaint should be made to 1930 regarding the harassment of loan apps and warned the people not to give bank details and photos to unknown people.



It is known that instant loan apps are increasing day by day. Many committed suicide due to their threats and harassment of loan app agents. In this order, the AP government has focused on the atrocities of loan apps and set up the toll free for complaints.