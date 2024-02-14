Live
AP govt. shuffles collectors of West Godavari and Alluri Sitaramaraju districts
The government has recently made two significant changes in the administrative positions within Andhra Pradesh. The first change involves the transfer of West Godavari District Collector Prashanthi to the role of Director of Agriculture Department.
In a separate order, Sumit Kumar, who was previously serving as the district collector of Alluri Sitaramaraju, has been appointed as the new district collector of West Godavari.
These transfers are part of the government's efforts to optimize administrative capabilities and ensure effective governance across districts
