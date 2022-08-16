AP Govt staff told to work with honesty

Ongole (Prakasam District): The offices of various departments in both government and private administration hoisted national flag and the employees celebrated 76th Independence Day with patriotic fervour and gaiety on Monday.

Joint Collector M Abhishikt Kishore hoisted the tricolour at the Collectorate. He asked the staff to work with dedication and strive for the development of the district, by taking the selfless sacrifices of the freedom fighters as inspiration.

Prakasam district SP Malika Garg hoisted the tricolour at District Police Office in Ongole and extended Independence Day wishes to staff and public. She said that that the staff and public should be ready for the service of

the country and the people by taking inspiration from the freedom fighters.

CSR Sarma Vidyalaya staff and students participated in the diamond jubilee celebrations of freedom to India. School AO Ranga Rao, principal YS Digvijay, teachers I Ramalakshmi, T Jeevitha, Malleswari, Deepthi and others participated in the programme as the management committee members hoisted the flag. The tiny tots dressed up in the getups of freedom fighters and historical leaders grabbed the attention of all.

Brilliant Computer Institute chairman Dr Shaik Nyamatulla Basha and managing director Shaik Tahura hoisted national flag at their college premises. They said that Azaadi ka Amrit Mahotsav envisaged by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to celebrate 75 years of independence of the country has increased patriotism and unity among the public.

The staff and management at Ramesh Sanghamitra Hospital organised a 3K Walk after hoisting the national flag on their premises. Hospital COO Dr Harikumar Reddy, Dr S Sridhar Reddy, Dr Nagamani, Dr Karthik Babu, and others also participated in the

programme.

Deputy superintendent of KIMS Hospital in Ongole Dr Balaji hoisted the flag while

COO Ankireddy and others participated in the Independence Day celebrations.