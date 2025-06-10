AP govt takes education sector to great heights: Minister

Visakhapatnam: Social Welfare and District in-charge Minister Dola Sree Bala Veeranjaneya Swamy mentioned that students should study hard and rise to a great level in society.

Speaking at the ‘Shining Star’ programme held in Visakhapatnam on Monday, the in-charge Minister said that the coalition government is giving top priority to the education sector and bringing transformation in it. The AP government is focusing on improving the sector and empowering the students.

The minister informed that scheme benefits will be transferred to the mother’s account under the ‘Thaliki Vandanam’ within a week. The Minister said that the number of NEET coaching centres in Gurukulams has been increased from 3 to 10.

The in-charge Minister informed that the government initiated revolutionary changes in the education sector after Nara Lokesh took charge as the Education Minister.

Similarly, participating in Shining Stars - Talent Awards 2025 in Anakapalli district, in-charge Minister Kollu Ravindra said that Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and Education Minister Nara Lokesh are striving hard to make Andhra Pradesh a knowledge hub.

The district in-charge Minister said the meritorious students should not be taken for granted and they should move forward by setting new goals.

Further, Kollu Ravindra stated that the state was ranked 3rd in India in 2014-19 due to revolutionary changes in the education system, it was ranked19th in 2019-24 as the previous government neglected it.

The minister said that Education Minister Nara Lokesh is working to establish world-class model schools in the state and is introducing comprehensive reforms in the education system.

Speaking on the occasion, Anakapalli MP CM Ramesh mentioned that the development of the state is possible only with education. He said that the students should excel in their studies and bring glory to their parents and teachers. District collector Vijaya Krishnan informed that students who score high marks will be given a cash prize of Rs 20,000 along with medals and mementoes.