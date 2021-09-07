AP govt. to appeal High Court verdict on Jagananna Vidya Deevena and Inter online admissions

Andhra Pradesh State Education Minister Adimulapu Suresh said that they will go for an appeal on Jagananna Vidya Deevena and inter-online admissions. He told the media on Tuesday that it would be accountable to put money in mothers' accounts. The minister questioned who would take the responsibility for the children's education if the Vidya Deevena scheme amount is given to the principal. However, he said that they are looking into the fact that 40 percent of the owners have not been paid the school fee.



"The PRO system in some colleges is admitting students only for Jagananna Vidya Deevena scheme," he said. He said without 75% attendance, the second installment will not be credited. Speaking about online admissions, Adimulapu Suresh said that the reservations were not followed in inter admissions previously. The online approach is for complete transparency, which has been successful in degree admissions, " said Minister Adimulapu Suresh.



The Andhra Pradesh High Court has heard the petition filed against the payment of the Jagananna Vidya Deevena scheme to the mothers and wards and directed that the amount be paid to principals citing that most of the students were not paying fees to the colleges. The court also heard the petition against the online admissions for intermediate and ruled that the admissions be conducted as earlier.