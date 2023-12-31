AP govt. to distribute enhanced pensions under YSR pension Kanuka from tomorrow

The Director of DRDA-YKP project NVVS Murthy said in a statement on that as per the promise given by the Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy, the present amount of Rs.2,750 under YSR pension Kanuka has been increased to Rs.3,000. The distribution of increased pensions will be done in the presence of public representatives from January 1 to 8 in all mandals and municipalities of the district. He said that CM Jaganmohan Reddy will start the state level pension distribution program in Kakinada on the 3rd, and the district level program will be held in the collectorate offices on the same day.

District in-charge minister, ministers, collector, MP and MLAs will participate. He said that currently there are 2,44,840 pensions of 18 types in the Rajamahendravaram district and Rs.67.57 crores are being distributed to them. He said that by increasing 8 types of pensions from Rs.2,750 to Rs.3,000, the disbursement amount will increase to Rs.72.66 crore. In addition to the existing 2,44,840, the newly sanctioned pensions every six months are about 10,000. He said that the verification will be done now, and with this, the pensions will reach 2,54,000 and for their distribution, up to Rs.75 crores will be spent.



On January 1st the pension will be distributed in Nidadavolu Urban on January 1 followed by Nidadavolu Rural Thallapudi, Gokavaram and Devarapalli mandals on January 2, Anaparthi, Kadiam, Sitanagara, Peravali, Bikavolu, Chagallu, Kovvuru Rural, Kovvuru Urban, Rajamahendravaram Rural, Rajamahendravaram Urban on January 3, Rajanagaram, Gopalapuram, Rangampetal on January 4 and Korukonda, Nallajarla and Undrajavaram mandals on January 5 respectively.