Floods in AP: Govt. to distribute food parcels to flood victims in Vijayawada Minister Narayana oversees

In the wake of devastating floods that have impacted the city, the government has organised extensive relief efforts, preparing thousands of food parcels for distribution in the inundated areas. Supplies, including food packets, fruits, and bottled water, have arrived at the Indira Gandhi Stadium from various districts via truck transport. Municipal Minister Ponguru Narayana, who oversaw the distribution of these essential supplies, emphasized the scale of the operation, stating that on CM Chandrababu's orders, food was being distributed vigorously to flood victims.

"A batch of food has already been sent out for breakfast, and we have distributed 3 lakh water bottles to those in need," Minister Narayana reported. Additionally, municipalities from Guntur, Ongolu, Eluru, Bhimavaram, and Rajahendravaram, in collaboration with the Hare Krishna Movement and several organizations, are responsible for food preparation. In total, the government plans to distribute 6 lakh food packets and an equal number of water bottles, along with fruits such as bananas.

All available government resources are currently mobilized in Vijayawada to manage relief efforts effectively. Additionally, 48 teams from the National Disaster Relief Force (NDRF) and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) are working tirelessly to assist in ongoing relief operations.